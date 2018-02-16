Senior tech aide to President Trump, Reed Cordish, is leaving White House

A top technology advisor to President Donald Trump is leaving the White House, officials said Friday.

Reed Cordish, who had been involved in a wide range of policy initiatives as head of the Office of American Innovation, reportedly plans to return to work at his family's real estate company.

Cordish, 43, is close to Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner, who are each top advisors to the president. Cordish's departure was first reported by the Washington Post. He told the newspaper he never intended to work in the administration for more than a year.

In a statement, Kushner said, "Reed has been invaluable to the administration."

"His leadership on initiatives ranging from work-force development to prison reform to modernizing key [Veterans Administration] services will have a positive impact for millions of Americans," Kushner said.

Cordish also had been involved in the Trump administration's big infrastructure plan.

Kushner said Brooke Rollins, president and CEO of the Texas Public Policy Foundation, a conservative think tank, will take over from Cordish at the Office of American Innovation.

"Reed and I have been working closely with Brooke Rollins ... and she is well prepared to continue executing on our key initiatives," Kushner said. "We are grateful to have her join the Office of American Innovation."

— CNBC's Eamon Javers contributed to this report.