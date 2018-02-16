Some airlines are marking milestones by marking up their airplanes with special designs

Lufthansa rebrands for the digital age

A new livery – the first in almost thirty years – is a major piece of a larger brand update German flag carrier Lufthansa revealed on February 7.

"Against the backdrop of digitalization and changing customer requirements, Lufthansa recognized that the company needed to modernize the aircraft appearance in order to remain up to date," the airline said a statement.

Displayed first on a Boeing 747-8 and an Airbus A321, the new paint scheme no longer features any of Lufthansa's well-worn yellow, but instead focuses instead on a simpler blue-and-white design. The new livery does keep the carrier's signature crane on the tail, but with a thinner ring that the airline says makes it look more elegant, and gives it more space.