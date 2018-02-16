    ×

    Cisco, Intuit and 31 other stocks are leading the market out of correction

    • More than 60 percent of the companies in the S&P 500 broke to new highs during January, and 33 of them are among the first to make a comeback after February's correction.
    • The S&P 500 was still 4.8 percent from its January high in Friday afternoon trading, after its 10 percent correction.
        Traders react after the closing bell on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).
        Michael Nagle | Bloomberg | Getty Images
        More than 60 percent of the companies in the S&P 500 broke to new highs during January's new year rally, and a diverse group are among the first to make a comeback after February's correction.

        In the S&P 500, 23 stocks bounced back to their 52-week highs at some point in Friday's trading.

        We looked at companies that were about 1.5 percent or less from their highs and found 33. The S&P 500 was still 4.8 percent from its January high in Friday afternoon trading, after its 10 percent correction.

        The bounce back stocks are from all different sectors, including tech names, Cisco and Intuit and defense companies, Raytheon, Lockheed Martin and Northrop Grumman. Financial names like PNC, and M&T Bank Corp, and consumer companies like Nike and Estee Lauder also made the list.

        Ticker
        Security Name
        Last
        52Wk H
        52Wk H Date
        % Off 52WK H
        RTN Raytheon Company 218.47 218.78 16-Feb-18 0.14%
        GRMN Garmin Ltd. 65.4 65.51 16-Feb-18 0.17%
        CSRA CSRA, Inc. 40.56 40.65 13-Feb-18 0.23%
        ACN Accenture Plc Class A 163.03 163.6 16-Feb-18 0.35%
        COTY Coty Inc. Class A 21.57 21.64 15-Feb-18 0.35%
        HII Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. 265.62 266.65 16-Feb-18 0.39%
        EL Estee Lauder Companies Inc. Class A 141.07 141.67 16-Feb-18 0.42%
        MCO Moody's Corporation 168.31 169.06 16-Feb-18 0.44%
        LMT Lockheed Martin Corporation 361.33 363 16-Feb-18 0.46%
        ANSS ANSYS, Inc. 164.67 165.5 16-Feb-18 0.50%
        MA Mastercard Incorporated Class A 176.21 177.11 2-Feb-18 0.51%
        GPN Global Payments Inc. 114.23 114.86 16-Feb-18 0.55%
        INTU Intuit Inc. 172.05 173 16-Feb-18 0.55%
        NOC Northrop Grumman Corporation 356.74 358.84 16-Feb-18 0.59%
        SPGI S&P Global, Inc. 189.84 190.99 16-Feb-18 0.60%
        BF.B Brown-Forman Corporation Class B 69.46 69.9 29-Jan-18 0.63%
        NKE NIKE, Inc. Class B 68.51 69 16-Feb-18 0.71%
        RHT Red Hat, Inc. 142.56 143.67 16-Feb-18 0.77%
        CTSH Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp Class A 81.22 81.87 16-Feb-18 0.79%
        VRSN VeriSign, Inc. 120.61 121.61 16-Feb-18 0.82%
        PNC PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. 159.43 160.81 16-Feb-18 0.86%
        MTB M&T Bank Corporation 192.54 194.24 16-Feb-18 0.88%
        FISV Fiserv, Inc. 142.95 144.2 30-Jan-18 0.88%
        ZION Zions Bancorporation 55.1 55.61 2-Feb-18 0.92%
        CRM salesforce.com, inc. 113.42 114.52 31-Jan-18 0.96%
        CMA Comerica Incorporated 97.97 99.03 16-Feb-18 1.07%
        SNI Scripps Networks Interactive, Inc. Class A 87.86 88.87 22-Jan-18 1.14%
        FTV Fortive Corp. 75.8 76.68 24-Jan-18 1.15%
        ADBE Adobe Systems Incorporated 201.68 204.45 23-Jan-18 1.35%
        BA Boeing Company 356.35 361.45 1-Feb-18 1.41%
        STI SunTrust Banks, Inc. 71.01 72.06 29-Jan-18 1.43%
        CSCO Cisco Systems, Inc. 44.47 45.13 15-Feb-18 1.46%
        CTAS Cintas Corporation 167.41 169.96 31-Jan-18 1.50%

