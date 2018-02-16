More than 60 percent of the companies in the S&P 500 broke to new highs during January's new year rally, and a diverse group are among the first to make a comeback after February's correction.

In the S&P 500, 23 stocks bounced back to their 52-week highs at some point in Friday's trading.

We looked at companies that were about 1.5 percent or less from their highs and found 33. The S&P 500 was still 4.8 percent from its January high in Friday afternoon trading, after its 10 percent correction.

The bounce back stocks are from all different sectors, including tech names, Cisco and Intuit and defense companies, Raytheon, Lockheed Martin and Northrop Grumman. Financial names like PNC, and M&T Bank Corp, and consumer companies like Nike and Estee Lauder also made the list.