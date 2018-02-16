    ×

    Defense

    US will impose costs on Russia for cyber ‘acts of aggression,’ White House cybersecurity czar says

    • Russia will be made to pay for its acts of cyber aggression on the international stage, White House cybersecurity coordinator Rob Joyce told CNBC on Friday.
    • The act in question was the malware attack known as NotPetya that wiped out billions of dollars as it spread across 64 countries in July 2017.
    • It was seen as a deliberate attack on Ukraine, which saw its National Bank and numerous businesses, airports and government agencies paralyzed.
    Capitalizing on spying tools believed to have been developed by the U.S. National Security Agency, hackers staged a cyber assault with a self-spreading malware that has infected tens of thousands of computers in nearly 100 countries.
    White House advisor: We saw 'indiscriminate' cyberattack by Russia   

    Russia will be made to pay for its acts of cyber aggression on the international stage, Rob Joyce, special assistant to the president and White House cybersecurity coordinator, told CNBC on Friday.

    The act in question was the malware attack known as NotPetya that wiped out billions of dollars as it spread across 64 countries in July 2017. The White House, for the first time Thursday, directly blamed Russia's military for the attack.

    "We're going to work on the international stage to impose consequences. Russia has to understand that they have to behave responsibly on the international stage," Joyce said at the Munich Security Conference in Germany. "So we're going to see levers the U.S. government can do to impose those costs."

    A veteran of the intelligence community, Joyce spent 27 years at the National Security Agency prior to this current post in the White House.

    NotPetya appeared in Ukraine last July and spread to Europe and the U.S., wreaking havoc on businesses including banks, shipping ports, law firms, transportation networks and government agencies in what's been considered the costliest cyber attack in history.

    In total, it affected more than 80 companies in Russia and Ukraine and is said to have caused billions of dollars in damage across three continents. The Kremlin, meanwhile, announced that it had not caused major damage in Russia.

    "We saw an indiscriminate attack launched by Russia against Ukraine in the ongoing hostilities there. What they used was a cyber weapon that was launched in the dark, that hit numbers of companies, individuals, and caused damage to our economies, it stopped shipping from moving… it literally shut (companies) down," Joyce said. "And that is unacceptable."

    Rob Joyce (r), White House Cybersecurity Coordinator, speaking at the 2017 Cyber Summit in Cambridge, Massachusetts on Oct. 4th, 2017.
    David A. Grogan | CNBC
    Rob Joyce (r), White House Cybersecurity Coordinator, speaking at the 2017 Cyber Summit in Cambridge, Massachusetts on Oct. 4th, 2017.

    The act was seen as a deliberate attack on Ukraine, which saw its National Bank and numerous businesses, airports and government agencies paralyzed. Russia invaded Ukraine's Crimean peninsula in 2014, and continues to fuel fighting in the country's east, where at least 10,000 people have since been killed. The Obama administration in 2014 imposed sanctions on Russia for its intervention.

    Joyce's comments follow a statement from the White House on Thursday in which it accused the Russian military of launching the "reckless" attack as "part of the Kremlin's ongoing effort to destabilize Ukraine." The statement, delivered by Press Secretary Sarah Sanders, represented a rare show of condemnation from the Trump administration, which has yet to fully endorse an assessment by all 17 U.S. intelligence agencies that Russia meddled in the 2016 U.S. election.

    In a controversial development, the heads of the FBI and NSA this week revealed to lawmakers during a Congressional hearing that the president never specifically asked them to investigate Russia's election hacking activities. Asked about this, Joyce maintained that Trump was indeed dedicated to addressing cyber threats.

    "I think the president is working through the administration, he's got us on task doing a lot of work on making sure the elections are protected and the American public can have confidence in the elections."

    Earlier this month, CIA director Mike Pompeio told the media that he "fully expects" Russia to attempt to disrupt the U.S. midterm elections in November.

    More than 450 senior leaders in government and the private sector are gathered in Munich this weekend to discuss security threats and cooperation, with a special focus on the European Union and its relations with Russia and the U.S., as well as threats emanating from North Korea and instability in the Middle East.

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...