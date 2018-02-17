Governments and several international groups have, as a result, boosted their efforts to better protect their networks against such attacks. At the same time, they have also stepped up works to become more offensive on the web against their enemies. The U.K., for example, is reportedly using cyber warfare in order to fight the so-called Islamic State.

According to von der Leyen, cybersecurity is going to be the main focus for this decade as both governments and companies try to protect their data.

"This decade will be the decade of improvement in cyber security and information ruling," she said at the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference.