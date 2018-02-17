Cyberattacks are the greatest challenge threatening global stability, Germany's defense minister told CNBC Saturday.
Recent cyberattacks, namely NotPetya and WannaCry, have shown that sensitive and personal data have become the target to destabilize companies and governments worldwide — creating what's often described as a war, given the power of the information stolen.
When asked about the "single greatest threat to global stability," Ursula von der Leyen, the German defense minister said: "I think it's the cyber threats because whatever adversaries you can think of and even if you talk about Daesh (the terrorist group) they use the cyber domain to fight against us."