Europe and Gulf countries need to spend more to help Syria, Red Cross president says

European and Gulf countries need to give more cash to war embattled Syria, the president of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) told CNBC Saturday.

Violence has been escalating in Syria since an anti-regime uprising in 2011. This turned into a civil war from 2013, with rebel forces trying to bring down the Bashar Assad government. Millions of Syrians have fled the country, with many seeking refuge in Europe.

The so-called Islamic State has also managed to capitalize on the chaos — turning the Syrian war into an even bigger problem for the international community.

Peter Maurer, president of the ICRC, said there's a "lack of interest and lack of support for mutual and impartial humanitarian access to Syrian people" among the international community.