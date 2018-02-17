US government is 'exceptionally vulnerable' to cyberattacks, security expert says

The United States is "vulnerable" to cybersecurity attacks and need to step up their defense mechanisms, the co-founder of the computer security firm CrowdStrike told CNBC Saturday.

Recent cyberattacks, including NotPetya last June, have been devastating to American companies, causing them hundreds of millions of dollars in losses. Other attacks, such as the cybersecurity breach at the Office of Personnel Management (OPM) in 2015, have reportedly given key information to governments like China's that can be used to blackmail American citizens working with sensitive intelligence.

As a result, it is urgent that U.S. authorities become better at protecting their networks, Dmitri Alperovitch, co-founder and chief technology officer at CrowdStrike told CNBC at the Munich Security Conference.

"The U.S. government is actually exceptionally vulnerable," he said.

Despite the "very good" intelligence operations in the U.S., "their procurement process is so archaic that they are not actually able to buy the technologies they need to protect themselves fast enough," Alperovitch said.