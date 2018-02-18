With ISIS defeated, Iraqi prime minister vows to end sectarian politics as elections loom

With elections just months away, Iraq's prime minister has called on the country's political system to reform itself and move away from its divided past.

Haider al-Abadi, who belongs to the Islamic Dawa Party, said the country was previously lost with political parties built along "sectarian, ethnic or other lines." But he added that the country is now building a new momentum that appeals to all citizens, regardless of their ethnicity.

"It's a difficult task but we're achieving it," the told CNBC Sunday at the Munich Security Conference.

"This is the first time we're sending a very very powerful message to everyone, our political system must reform itself," he added.

2018 could set to be a year of change with parliamentary elections scheduled to be held on May 12, 2018. This will be the first elections since the defeat of ISIS and reconstruction efforts are a key focus for the current government as more than 900,000 people return to communities demolished after years of fighting.