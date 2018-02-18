It could save your baby's life.



When Owlet launched, I interviewed a mom who had a premature baby with breathing issues. She swears the sock saved her little boy. The company said they have now sold more than 250,000 units, and though they cannot and do not claim that it can prevent SIDS, there has yet to be a report of a baby dying while wearing the sock. Instead, there are dozens of testimonials from parents who said the monitor helped them sleep better and notified them when their baby's vitals were at dangerous levels.

I had a good experience using the product. It definitely gave me peace of mind. I slept a lot better knowing that a loud, red alarm would go off and wake me up if there was a problem.

I've noticed in some of the mom forums I am a part of, other reviewers complain about false alarms. But it seems the company has done a good job fixing these issues that occurred more with the first iteration of the product. I didn't get any false alarms. The sock is designed really well and never fell off, even though my daughter flails about wildly in her sleep.