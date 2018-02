The 19 finance ministers of the euro zone are set to discuss Monday who should become the next vice president of the European Central Bank (ECB).

The appointment will be the first in a reshuffle in positions within the central bank that could change the course of its monetary policy.

Four out of six positions within the ECB executive board will have to be replaced by the end of 2019. The first of these will take place on June 1, which will be the new vice president's first day on the job.