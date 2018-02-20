Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: LendingClub, Boyd Gaming, Texas Roadhouse & more

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell Tuesday:

LendingClub stock plunged 10 percent after the bell. The peer-to-peer lending company reported earnings and revenues that missed Wall Street estimates. The loss that was reported was partially due to the newly disclosed settlement of class action lawsuits. The settlement is worth $125 million. Weak first-quarter guidance was also reported.

Shares of Boyd Gaming dropped more than 5 percent after hours. The gaming and hospitality company missed Wall Street estimates on top and bottom lines. Upon analysis of revenue streams, the company found the weakest revenue was coming from its Las Vegas business.

Texas Roadhouse shares fell over 4 percent in the extended session. The chain restaurant reported earnings that beat analyst expectations and revenues that fell in line with expectations. It also increased its quarterly dividend by 19 percent.

Fluor stock jumped 2 percent in extended trading. The engineering and construction company reported earnings and revenue that surpassed analyst expectations.

La-Z-Boy stock rose more than 3 percent in the extended session. The furniture manufacturer announced revenue and earnings that beat estimates. Same-store sales increased 2.6 percent this quarter.

Shares of Extra Space Storage rose 1.3 percent after the bell before settling. The storage company reported strong revenue and earnings that beat Wall Street predictions as well as same-store revenue growth. Operating income is up 5.7 percent from a year ago.

Devon Energy stock fell nearly 5 percent after hours. The oil and gas exploration and production company announced earnings that missed estimates by 25 cents and revenues that beat estimates.