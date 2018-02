With markets closed Monday for President's Day, bonds and U.S. stocks are reopening for trade on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, the U.S. Treasury is due to auction $51 billion in 13-week bills, $45 billion in 26-week bills and $55 billion in four-week bills. The auction of $28 billion in two-year notes will also take place.

In data, the Philadelphia Fed's non-manufacturing business outlook survey is scheduled to come out at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Elsewhere, U.S. politics is expected to be on investors' minds. On Friday, the office of U.S. Special Counsel Robert Mueller indicted 13 Russian nations and three entities from Russia for alleged illegal interference in the 2016 presidential election.

The defendants allegedly conducted "information warfare" against the U.S. to "sow discord" into its political system through the use of fictitious personas and online platforms such as social media. The Kremlin has said there was no significant evidence of meddling from Russia in the election.