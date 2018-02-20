Donald Trump Jr. praises 'spirit of the Indian people,' looks forward to signing new deals

"Honestly for me, there's something about the spirit of the Indian people that's unique here to other parts of the emerging world," he told CNBC's Indian partner TV18 on Tuesday during a business trip to the country. "You go through a town, and I don't mean to be glib about it, but you can see the poorest of the poor and there's still a smile on a face."

"It's a different spirit that you don't see in other parts of the world where people walk around so solemn ... that spirit speaks to the future potential of what this country can do."

Trump Jr., who leads the Trump Organization conglomerate alongside brother Eric Trump, was in the Indian capital to review the company's property portfolio, according to TV18.

The 40 year-old, who said he's been coming to the South Asian state since his late 20s, said it was Trump Organization's largest international market outside the U.S. by number of projects.

"I have great confidence in the market," he said.

Trump said he intends to get back into Indian property and ink new deals once his father's term is done, noting that India has "no shortage of new business we could do."