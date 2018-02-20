Five reasons why Germany's politics should worry you right now

Markets appeared to breathe a sigh of relief several weeks ago when Chancellor Angela Merkel's Christian alliance, the Christian Democratic Union and Christian Social Union (CDU-CSU), came to an agreement with the Social Democrats (SPD) to form another power-sharing government, called a "grand coalition."

The agreement needs the approval of the majority of SPD's 464,000-strong membership, who are having their say in a postal vote beginning Tuesday, with a result expected on March 4.

Around two-thirds are expected to approve the deal, although some influential members are protesting against it, calling for the SPD to stay in opposition.

Tomasz Wieladek, senior international economist at Barclays, said in a note Monday that the "grand coalition treaty is on thin ice and that a 'no' vote could lead to either a minority government or new elections."

"The latest official poll shows record-low SPD support and that voters believe that the SPD cared more about ministries than content," he said. "This suggests significant risks around the SPD's membership approval vote. Moreover, Angela Merkel's approval ratings have also declined significantly since the election."