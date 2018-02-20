Guess co-founder ousted from the company following sexual harassment allegations

Guess on Tuesday said its co-founder, Paul Marciano, would no longer keep his day-to-day responsibilities at the apparel retailer, following sexual harassment allegations by actress and model Kate Upton.

"I have pledged my full cooperation to the Company, and I have the utmost confidence in our CEO, Victor Herrero, to continue leading the Company during this time," Marciano said in a statement.

Marciano has on numerous occasions denied the allegations by Upton. The company has since formed a special committee to investigate her claims, which say Marciano "took a huge toll on [her] confidence and self-worth" through his harassment.

"The Company takes very seriously any allegations of sexual misconduct, is committed to maintaining a safe work environment, and looks forward to the completion of a thorough investigation of all the facts," Guess said Tuesday in a statement.

Upon completing the investigation, Marciano's future with Guess will be determined then, the company said.

Guess shares have tumbled more than 15 percent already this month. Upton first voiced her concerns on the last day of January.