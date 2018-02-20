LEGENDARY INVESTOR WARREN BUFFETT TO JOIN CNBC’S BECKY QUICK FOR A SPECIAL EDITION OF “SQUAWK BOX” ON MONDAY, FEBRUARY 26 6AM-9AM ET

CNBC GIVES VIEWERS A FRONT ROW SEAT TO THE ORACLE OF OMAHA

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., February 20, 2018―CNBC, First in Business Worldwide, takes viewers live to Omaha, Nebraska for the opportunity to ask questions of the world's greatest investor, Warren Buffett.

On Monday, February 26th, billionaire investor Warren Buffett joins CNBC's Becky Quick for his eleventh annual "Ask Warren" appearance in a special edition of CNBC's signature morning program "Squawk Box" (M-F, 6AM-9AM ET). Throughout "Squawk Box," the Berkshire Hathaway Chairman and CEO will answer questions submitted by viewers via Twitter and Facebook.

To submit questions, use the hashtag #AskWarren on Twitter and Facebook. Viewers can also submit video questions by tweeting clips to @CNBC or sharing videos on Facebook using the #AskWarren.

"Squawk Box" is the ultimate "pre-market" morning news and talk program. With a unique sense of street smarts and wit, the program mixes business news with unscripted, fast-paced banter. Anchored by CNBC's Joe Kernen, Becky Quick and Andrew Ross Sorkin, "Squawk Box" brings Wall Street to Main Street and is a "must see" for everyone from the business executive to the professional trader to the individual investor.

