Trump vowed to force pipeline makers to buy American steel. Now he's gone 'radio silent'

During his first six months in office, President Donald Trump frequently told the story of how he spontaneously came up with an idea to force energy companies to build pipelines with American-made steel and pipes.

The anecdote drew applause at rallies as Trump explained how his proposal would put American laborers to work making the steel and fabricating the pipes that transport the nation's oil and gas.

But in the six months since a deadline for the plan passed, Trump has dropped the idea from his stump speech and rarely mentions the plan.

Now, the pipeline operators who oppose the made-in-America requirement and the steelmakers who support it are left to wonder whether it has dropped off the agenda.

"The broad issues of trade and the U.S. relationship with U.S. trading partners continues. What we haven't seen is specific action on pipelines and pipeline steel and pipes specifically," said John Stoody, vice president of government and public relations at the Association of Oil Pipe Lines.