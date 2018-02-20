Trump tweet taunt: 'I have been much tougher on Russia than Obama'

President Donald Trump on Tuesday claimed that he has been "much tougher on Russia" than his predecessor, Barack Obama, and called suggestions otherwise "Fake News!"

Trump's claim came in a tweet that was just the latest in a flurry of Twitter posts that he has made since the bombshell indictment of a group of Russians and Russian entities last Friday for alleged interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election, which Trump won.

Trump earlier had praised a Fox News show for detailing what he called "the failures of the Obama administration has against Russia."

Trump has repeatedly lashed out at the suggestion that his election victory may have been due to Russia interference.

But despite claims by U.S. intelligence agencies that Russia did meddle in that election, he has resisted calls to punish Russia for its actions.

Last month, the Trump administration said it would not impose additional sanctions on Russia, despite a new law that called for those measures.

Obama, in contrast, imposed sanctions in December 2016, and also reportedly signed off on a plan to plant cyber weapons in Russia's computer infrastructure.