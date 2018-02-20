US stocks set to drop at the open, amid fresh corporate earnings

    ×

    • On Friday, the office of U.S. Special Counsel Robert Mueller indicted 13 Russian nations and three entities from Russia for alleged illegal interference in the 2016 presidential election.
    • In earnings, Home Depot, Medtronic, Walmart, Domino's Pizza, Cracker Barrel, Six Flags, La-Z-Boy and LendingClub are due to report.
    Traders work on the floor at the closing bell of the Dow Industrial Average at the New York Stock Exchange on December 29, 2017 in New York.
    BRYAN R. SMITH | AFP | Getty Images
    U.S. stock index futures fell into the red ahead of Tuesday's open.

    At around 5:00 a.m. ET, Dow futures were down 200 points, indicating a fall of 170.38 points at the open. The Nasdaq and S&P 500 futures also pointed to a negative open for their respective markets.

    U.S. markets are reopening Tuesday, after a long holiday weekend, in light of President's Day. In the previous session, U.S. stocks finished in the black, but off their highs, as developments in the U.S. political space unfolded.

    The defendants allegedly conducted "information warfare" against the U.S. to "sow discord" into its political system through the use of fictitious personas and online platforms such as social media. The Kremlin has said there was no significant evidence of meddling from Russia in the election.

    Investors will continue to keep an eye on the bond market, as the prospect of higher interest rates continues to rattle sentiment.

    In earnings, Home Depot, Medtronic, Walmart, Domino's Pizza, Cracker Barrel, Six Flags, La-Z-Boy and LendingClub are due to report. In economic news, the Philadelphia Fed's non-manufacturing business outlook survey is scheduled to come out at 8:30 a.m. ET.

    No speeches by members of the U.S. Federal Reserve are set to take place.

    —CNBC's Dan Mangan and Mike Calia contributed to this report

