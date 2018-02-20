Venezuela launches a new oil-backed digital currency Tuesday, in a move the government hopes will help pull the country out of a deepening economic crisis.
The launch of the bitcoin-esque cryptocurrency, called the petro, is viewed by many onlookers as a somewhat desperate attempt to secure cash amid an unprecedented economic meltdown.
President Nicolas Maduro has vowed each petro token will be backed by one barrel of the state's national petroleum. He also claimed about 100 million petro tokens would be issued — estimated to be worth around $6 billion.