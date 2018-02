As higher interest rates continue to rock market sentiment, investors in the bond space will be paying close attention to news out of the central banking and data space.

Mortgage applications are due at 7 a.m. ET, followed by the flash US composite purchasing managers' index (PMI) at 9:45 a.m. ET, and existing home sales at 10 a.m. ET.

At 2 p.m. ET, the latest minutes release by the Federal Open Market Committee is due. Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari and Philadelphia Fed Patrick Harker are scheduled to deliver separate speeches during the day.

On the political front, investors are likely to be keeping a close eye on the latest surrounding Russia's alleged involvement in the 2016 U.S. presidential election. On Tuesday, an attorney who is the son-in-law of a Russian oligarch, Alex Van der Zwaan, pleaded guilty to lying to federal authorities who are investigating alleged links between Russia and the Donald Trump campaign.

Elsewhere, the U.S. Treasury is set to auction $35 billion in five-year notes and $15 billion in one-year and 11-month floating rate notes.