Qualcomm slams Broadcom's lower bid as making 'an inadequate offer even worse'

Qualcomm slammed Broadcom's reduced buyout offer Wednesday, saying the adjusted $79 per share price "has made an inadequate offer even worse."

Broadcom lowered its bid to buy the company Wednesday in response to a possible Qualcomm tie-up with NXP Semiconductors.

"Broadcom is well aware there is no 'reduction of value by $4.10 per share' because the transaction could not be completed at $110.00 per share," Qualcomm said in a statement.

"The Qualcomm Board is committed to maximizing value for Qualcomm stockholders, whether that be through executing its growth strategy or selling the company. Broadcom's revised $79.00 per share proposal materially undervalues Qualcomm, fails to take into account the strategic and financial benefits of acquiring NXP, and continues to face a long and highly uncertain path to regulatory approvals," the company said.

Broadcom earlier this month upped its offer to $82 a share, or roughly $121 billion, from the initial bid of $105 billion. Wednesday's offer rounds out to approximately $117 billion.

Any of those price tags would make a merger the most expensive in tech history, but Qualcomm and lead director Tom Horton have said it's "just not even close to what the value of the company is."