    ×

    Tech

    Qualcomm slams Broadcom's lower bid as making 'an inadequate offer even worse'

    • Broadcom lowered its bid Wednesday in response to a possible Qualcomm tie-up with NXP Semiconductors, which Broadcom sees as lowering the company's value.
    • "Broadcom is well aware there is no 'reduction of value by $4.10 per share' because the transaction could not be completed at $110.00 per share," Qualcomm said in a statement.
    Qualcomm Inc. CEO Steve Mollenkopf.
    Getty Images
    Qualcomm Inc. CEO Steve Mollenkopf.

    Qualcomm slammed Broadcom's reduced buyout offer Wednesday, saying the adjusted $79 per share price "has made an inadequate offer even worse."

    Broadcom lowered its bid to buy the company Wednesday in response to a possible Qualcomm tie-up with NXP Semiconductors.

    "Broadcom is well aware there is no 'reduction of value by $4.10 per share' because the transaction could not be completed at $110.00 per share," Qualcomm said in a statement.

    "The Qualcomm Board is committed to maximizing value for Qualcomm stockholders, whether that be through executing its growth strategy or selling the company. Broadcom's revised $79.00 per share proposal materially undervalues Qualcomm, fails to take into account the strategic and financial benefits of acquiring NXP, and continues to face a long and highly uncertain path to regulatory approvals," the company said.

    Broadcom earlier this month upped its offer to $82 a share, or roughly $121 billion, from the initial bid of $105 billion. Wednesday's offer rounds out to approximately $117 billion.

    Any of those price tags would make a merger the most expensive in tech history, but Qualcomm and lead director Tom Horton have said it's "just not even close to what the value of the company is."

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    NXPI
    ---
    AVGO
    ---
    QCOM
    ---