Enel to build 22-megawatt battery storage plant in Germany

Enel Green Power Germany, a subsidiary of multinational energy business Enel, has signed an agreement to build and manage a 22-megawatt (MW) lithium-ion battery storage plant in Cremzow, Brandenburg.



The company signed the deal to work with ENERTRAG, a German wind energy business, and Leclanche, a Swiss company specializing in energy storage solutions. Around 17 million euros ($20.94 million) will be invested in what will be Enel's first energy storage plant in Germany.



Enel said that the first 2 MW of the facility was set to be operational in April, with the whole plant due to launch at the end of this year. The business added that the storage system would help contribute to the stability of the grid.

"The project in Cremzow is an important milestone for us because, after the success of similar projects in Italy and Chile, it will further demonstrate how beneficial storage is for energy systems, in particular when coupled with renewables," Antonio Cammisecra, CEO of Enel Green Power, said in a statement Tuesday.



"Storage is increasingly becoming a key tool in ensuring grid stability and is also a pathway towards the widespread adoption of renewables worldwide, facilitating their integration into power grids," he added.