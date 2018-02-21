Ukraine is worried that one of Europe's most contentious energy developments will leave its gas pipeline vulnerable to a Russian attack, according to a leading political risk expert.



The Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline is an $11 billion project directly connecting Germany with Russia. Critics argue that the pipeline, which is to be laid under the Baltic Sea, will increase Europe's dependence on Russian gas.



"The Ukrainians are desperately concerned about the Nord Stream 2 project, as it would remove the logic of Russia steering clear of attacking their gas pipeline," Ian Bremmer, Eurasia Group founder and president, said in a research note published Monday.

"Germany's not impressed by those concerns, and economic interests lead the way," he added.

The mission statement of Nord Stream 2's Switzerland-based holding firm says the project is "building on and continuing the strong, four-decade legacy of cooperation in the energy sector between Russia and the European Union."