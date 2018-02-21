Skating legend Dorothy Hamill has a piece of advice for the athletes participating in this year's winter Olympics: Put your money with people you know and trust.

It's a lesson she learned the hard way.

"I thought I knew and trusted some of my peeps," the 1976 Olympic gold medalist said in an interview with CNBC's "Closing Bell" on Wednesday.

"You live and you learn. I'm really lucky I was able to turn professional, because we were amateurs."