    ×

    Tech

    Roku plunges after providing a weak sales forecast

    • Roku beat on earnings but missed on its forecast.
    • The stock has surged since its IPO last year, but plunged after hours on Wednesday.
    Anthony Wood
    Roku gives weak first-quarter 2018 revenue guidance   

    Roku shares plunged as much as 20 percent in extended trading on Wednesday after the maker of digital streaming devices provided a revenue estimate that trailed analysts' estimates.

    Roku said sales in the first quarter will be $120 million to $130 million, falling short of the $131.7 million average estimate of analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters.

    Here's what Roku reported for the fourth quarter:

    • Revenue: $188.3 million vs. $182.5 million estimate, according to Thomson Reuters
    • EPS: 6 cents (not comparable with estimate of 10 cent loss)

    Investors have piled into Roku shares since the company's IPO in September, with the stock more than tripling to $51.10 as of Wednesday's close. While Roku is seeing explosive growth from its platform — the smart TV software and ads business — competition from Amazon, Google and Apple is increasing.

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    AMZN
    ---
    ROKU
    ---

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...