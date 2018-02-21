Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: GRMN, DISH, AAP, FL, LC, GM & more

Check out which companies are making headlines before the bell:

Garmin – The GPS and fitness device maker reported adjusted quarterly profit of 79 cents per share, 4 cents a share above estimates. Revenue also beat forecasts. The quarter was highlighted by strong growth in its marine and outdoor segments.

Dish Network – The satellite TV provider reported a net increase in subscribers of about 39,000 for the fourth quarter compared to a year earlier, including 75,000 reactivations in the hurricane-hit Puerto Rico and U.S. Virgin Islands.

Advance Auto Parts – The auto parts retailer came in 14 cents a share above forecasts, with adjusted quarterly profit of 77 cents per share. Revenue also topped analysts' expectations. The company said it is pleased with its performance given what it calls a difficult sales environment.

Foot Locker – Foot Locker increased its quarterly dividend by 11 percent to 34.5 cents per share, and the athletic apparel and footwear retailer also announced a new $230 million capital expenditure program for 2018.

LendingClub – LendingClub reported adjusted quarterly profit of 1 cent per share, missing the consensus estimate by a penny a share. The online lender also saw revenue come in below estimates amid increased loan origination and servicing expenses.

Boyd Gaming – Boyd Gaming came in 5 cents a share shy of estimates, with adjusted quarterly profit of 22 cents per share. The casino operator's revenue also came up short of forecasts, primarily due to a shortfall in the Las Vegas market.

General Motors – GM proposed a $2.8 billion investment into its South Korean operations over the next decade, according to a South Korean government official, and has asked the government to contribute to the investment. The automaker recently announced plans to close one of its four South Korea plants and evaluate the future of the other three.

Apple – Apple is in talks to buy cobalt supplies for its iPhone batteries directly from miners, according to a Bloomberg report. Cobalt prices have been surging due to increasing demand for the lithium ion batteries used in electric vehicles.

Lockheed Martin — Japan will buy at least 20 more of Lockheed's F-35A stealth fighters over the next six years, according to sources quoted by Reuters.

Walmart – A story in this morning's New York Post speculates that Walmart.com CEO Marc Lore may be preparing to leave the retailer. Sources are noting cutbacks for the jet.com unit – which Lore founded before it was bought by Walmart – and the fact that Lore was not on a conference call regarding the company's digital future.

3M – 3M settled a water pollution lawsuit with the state of Minnesota, agreeing to pay $850 million to the state for various groundwater projects. The state had been seeking at least $5 billion in damages related to the disposal of chemicals in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area.

La-Z-Boy – La-Z-Boy reported adjusted quarterly profit of 51 cents per share, beating estimates by 5 cents a share. The furniture retailer's revenue also beat forecasts. The company noted that same-store sales increased for the fourth consecutive quarter.

Texas Roadhouse – Texas Roadhouse came in 3 cents a share ahead of consensus estimates, with quarterly profit of 40 cents per share. The restaurant chain's revenue matched Street forecasts. Texas Roadhouse saw comparable-restaurant sales increase for the 32nd straight quarter.

Rent-A-Center – Rent-A-Center lost 41 cents per share for its latest quarter, wider than the 7 cent a share loss that analysts were expecting. The rent-to-own company's revenue was also short of estimates, and the company said it was in the process of targeting significant cost-saving opportunities.