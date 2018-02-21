    ×

    Tale of two travel stocks: Expedia and TripAdvisor are seeing very different months

    It's the tale of two travel stocks.

    Shares of online booking companies TripAdvisor and Expedia have seen a massive divergence this month, and one technician says the charts are pointing to trouble ahead for one name in particular: TripAdvisor.

    So far in February, TripAdvisor has been on a tear — surging 23 percent and is the second best-performing stock in the S&P 500. This as rival Expedia has fallen nearly 19 percent and is the second worst-performing stock in the S&P 500.

    Ari Wald, head of technical analysis at Oppenheimer, explained that from a technical standpoint, there is reason to be skeptical of TripAdvisor's recent rally. "This stock is still making lower highs for the past few years, I am very skeptical of this move, and if it's truly marking a change in the long-term trend," Wald said Tuesday on CNBC's "Trading Nation."

    While Wald doesn't believe either the TripAdvisor or Expedia charts show strong long-term trends, between the two, "TripAdvisor is overbought in a poor trend, so I think TripAdvisor is the tactical play here to sell. Forty-six dollars is the key resistance level."

    Furthermore, Boris Schlossberg, managing director at BK Asset Management, said Tuesday on "Trading Nation" that while neither stock is a buy right now, "the bullish case for both is if you're truly a big believer in a massive bull move this year in the market, and that the tax cut is going to increase spending on travel."

    TripAdvisor and Expedia shares were roughly unchanged midday Wednesday.

