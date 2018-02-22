Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Wingstop & more

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell on Thursday:

Hewlett Packard Enterprise shares skyrocketed as much as 19 percent after the bell on Thursday. The enterprise technology and business services company reported first-quarter financial results that blasted past analysts' expectations on both the top and bottom lines.

HPE also issued stronger than expected guidance for the quarter ahead and fiscal 2018, and announced its intentions to enhance its 401(k) matching program and invest back in employee development, citing tax reform.

HP stock jumped 8 percent in extended trading, after the hardware technology company reported earnings and revenue that beat analyst expectations. HP reported earnings per share of 48 cents on revenue of $14.52 billion. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters were expecting EPS of 42 cents on $13.49 billion in revenue.

Wingstop shares plummeted close to 9 percent in extended trading. The fast food chain and franchise operator reported fourth-quarter financial results that exceeded expectations on top and bottom lines, but issued outlook that fell short of Wall Street estimates.

The restaurant chain report EPS of 17 cents on revenue of $28.3 million, versus the 16 cents on $27.6 million expected by analysts polled by Thomson Reuters.

GoDaddy stock jumped 3 percent in the extended session. The domain register and website hosting company reported strong fourth-quarter and fiscal 2018 financial results. GoDaddy reported a 25 percent year-over-year increase in total bookings and a 7.4 percent increase in revenue per user, two key metrics for determining the health of the company.