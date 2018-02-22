Apple AirPods with 'Hey Siri' support reportedly will launch this year

Apple is preparing to launch a new set of its popular AirPods headphones this year, Bloomberg reported Thursday.

The headphones will support Siri voice controls, according to the report. A user might be able to say "Hey Siri" to bring up Apple's smart voice assistant while wearing them. Currently, users need to double tap one AirPod to call up Siri.

A third model that's said to launch next year will reportedly be resistant to rain but won't survive in a swimming pool, according the report.

AirPods became popular due to their ease of use. Apple's W1 chip allows them to pair seamlessly with iPhones and iPads, and Apple's compact AirPod carrying case charges the headphones when they're not in use. The current model retails for $159.

Bloomberg also said Apple may delay the launch.

Apple was not immediately available for comment.

