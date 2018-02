"The investigation has been going on for a year and during that course of time I have been focused on running Barclays, I think we've made great progress and I look forward to running Barclays for a number of years to come," Staley told CNBC Thursday morning.

When asked if the investigation has distracted them, Staley said: "No I'm very focused on the business. We've got great colleagues here, the bank has got great momentum, I have a lot of respect for the regulators and I will let them do their job."

The British bank reported Thursday a loss on its full-year 2017 profits, due in part to the tax overhaul in the U.S. and a weaker dollar. However, the bank said it cannot yet estimate the impact of the FCA investigation into it financial results.

In 2017, Staley apologized to the Barclays board, and accepted its conclusion that his personal actions in the matter were errors on his part.