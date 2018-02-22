Barclays falls to a $2.7 billion net loss in 2017 after US tax hit

Barclays posted a significant loss on its full-year 2017 profits, hit in part by the U.S. tax overhaul and a weaker dollar.

The U.K. bank's net loss was £1.92 billion ($2.67 billion), part of which was a one-off £901 million charge on U.S. deferred tax assets. The group's pre-tax profit, however, rose by 10 percent to £3.54 billion in 2017, and customer deposits increased 2 percent to £193.4 billion.

Pre-tax profits surpassed the 2016 figure of £3.2 billion, but fell short of analysts' averaged expectations of £4.7 billion. However, this forecast was not updated to account for the tax write-down from the U.S., according to Reuters.

Numerous banks have seen tax write-downs in the billions in their fourth quarter results due to the Republican-led tax overhaul passed in December of last year, though the losses are expected to be one-offs.

Barclays also announced a restoration of its dividend to 6.5 pence per share for 2018, more than double the last year's full-year dividend of 3 pence.