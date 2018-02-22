Citadel let go of one of its star traders because of performance

One of Citadel's top equity investors was let go from the firm, according to two people with knowledge of the matter.

Richard Schimel, who had headed the Aptigon Capital unit, left this week after a year and a half at the hedge fund, said the people, who asked not to be named discussing personnel moves. The reason was due to performance, one of the people said. There was also a difference of opinion on the future of the unit, another person said.

Citadel confirmed that Schimel had departed the firm as did the chief operating officer of the group, David Bonfili, and a "number of investment professionals."

"We are committed to the success of Aptigon Capital, and we will continue to recruit leading talent to the team," a spokesman at Citadel said.

Eric Felder has been named the head of Aptigon Capital and Reza Shahi will become the COO. Felder joined the firm last May to launch Fundamental Strategies and later assumed responsibility for Citadel's Global Credit business, Citadel said. He will continue to lead those businesses in conjunction with Aptigon.