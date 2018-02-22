CNBC Bolsters Hong Kong Team

SINGAPORE / HONG KONG, 22 February 2018 – CNBC, the world's number one business and financial news network, today announced plans to strengthen its Hong Kong operations with a number of senior moves and hires within its editorial division.

Anchor Akiko Fujita moves from the networks' Asia Headquarters in Singapore to join veteran Bernie Lo to host CNBC's flagship morning show, Squawk Box. Squawk Box sets the news agenda in the region every day, bringing viewers news and views from the top CEOs, asset managers and newsmakers as Asian markets open for trade. With more than a decade of experience, Akiko has covered some of the biggest stories across Asia and the U.S. Prior to joining CNBC, Akiko was a Tokyo-based correspondent for ABC News.

In addition, Uptin Saiidi will move from Singapore to CNBC's Hong Kong news room. As a Multimedia Journalist, Uptin fronts many of the network's digital video series available across CNBC's digital and social platforms. Uptin will be responsible for telling the Hong Kong business story to CNBC's rapidly growing aspirational audience on digital and social.

The network also announced the appointment of Kelly Gerard Olsen as Market Correspondent. Kelly will join the Hong Kong office as the newest member of CNBC's digital team and report directly to Asia Pacific Editor, Everett Rosenfeld. Prior to joining CNBC, Kelly was the news editor and deputy bureau chief of Agence France-Presse in Tokyo.

Commenting on the moves, Roshan Vaswani, CNBC's Head of APAC News & Programming said: "With China taking steps to open up its economy and implement financial reforms, interest in the Chinese market has increased exponentially around the world. In order to serve our audiences' growing appetite and interest in China, we're stepping up our commitment to Hong Kong and the China story to ensure we remain first in class."

Earlier in February, Yolande Chee, CNBC's senior booker and producer, joined the Hong Kong news desk from the network's Sydney bureau. Yolande has been a journalist at CNBC for over ten years and in that time has led the network's Australia coverage. She has an impeccable track record for breaking news and delivering compelling content.

