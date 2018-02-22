CNBC’S NEW PRIMETIME SERIES ‘STATEN ISLAND HUSTLE’ DEBUTS APRIL 11 AT 10PM ET/PT

In Staten Island, You're Either a Hustler or You're Getting Hustled

Watch Preview Here

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J. — February 22, 2018 — CNBC today announced the network's new primetime original series, "Staten Island Hustle," will debut Wednesday, April 11 th at 10PM ET/PT. The six episode entrepreneurial series follows a group of animated friends and businessmen from Staten Island who have yet to come up with an idea or product too far-fetched for them to invest in. Without MBAs (or even college degrees) these men prove that grit, ingenuity, and imagination may be the real key to success. Of course, it helps that somebody's always "got a guy" with the right connection or a good hook-up.

"Our shows celebrate the hustle – plain and simple. No matter who you are, what you do, or where you're from, it's the drive to succeed that counts," said Jim Ackerman, EVP, Primetime Alternative Programming, CNBC. "No one embodies that drive better than these five guys who are all about hatching plans and having fun while they're at it."

Every week, these born hustlers meet to discuss what big ideas they are cooking up. They all have different skills and different day jobs but, together, they're looking to strike it rich. Whether it's hustling, bartering or negotiating, these fellas always figure out a way to get the deal done.

Meet the "Staten Island Hustle" Crew:

UNCLE DOM DETORE – "THE BOSS"

Uncle Dom Detore, "The Boss," is a commercial/residential building contractor based out of Staten Island. He's constantly overseeing construction projects all over New York and New Jersey and negotiating deals in the 7-9 figure range. Through his business, Dom knows a lot of people in New York and has 'got a guy' for just about anything. Dom, along with his wife Janine, live on Staten Island with their seven children, including Dom's oldest daughter Jeannie who has managed to turn her own hustle into a thriving fashion business.

BIG RON MONTANA – "THE HUSTLER"

Big Ron Montana earned the nickname "The Hustler" as he is by far the biggest hustler of the crew. What he lacks in business degrees, he makes up for in street smarts and drive. Ron is known for his loyalty and demands every deal be fair, letting everyone know if he doesn't think something adds up.

ADOLFO LACOLA – "THE PROFESSOR"

Adolfo LaCola, "The Professor," is the intellectual in the group and the only one with a college degree. Adolfo earned respect in the hip hop community as co-owner of Ghostface Killah's record label, Starks Enterprises. He currently spends a lot of time in Los Angeles as well as New York with multiple business ventures on each coast, and is proud to be on the cutting edge of emerging markets.

MIKE PALMER – "THE NEGOTIATOR"

Mike Palmer, also known as "Moose," owns an auto repair and collision shop and is friends with everyone on the island. As the charmer and salesman of the group, Mike has a way of diffusing hostile situations and ultimately getting compromises and closing deals. Mike manages the groups' business relationships and serves as the voice of reason.

TONY D. – "MR. WALL STREET"

Tony D. is a Wall Street veteran with over 30 years of experience. He mentors and teaches a lecture series on investing, and is credited with training over eighteen thousand financial advisors. Tony focuses on whether or not the numbers make sense, takes care of the legal work, patents, contracts, professional business plans and often helps secure funding for many of their projects.

Produced by Left Hook Media and Endemol Shine North America. Jim Ackerman and Marshall Eisen are the executive producers for CNBC.

For more information, visit: statenislandhustle.cnbc.com

Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cnbcprimetv

Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cnbcprime/

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/CNBCPrimeTV

About CNBC:

With CNBC in the U.S., CNBC in Asia Pacific, CNBC in Europe, Middle East and Africa, and CNBC World, CNBC is the recognized world leader in business news and provides real-time financial market coverage and business information to more than 409 million homes worldwide, including more than 91 million households in the United States and Canada. CNBC also provides daily business updates to 400 million households across China. The network's 15 live hours a day of business programming in North America (weekdays from 4:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m. ET) is produced at CNBC's global headquarters in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., and includes reports from CNBC News bureaus worldwide. CNBC at night features a mix of new reality programming, CNBC's highly successful series produced exclusively for CNBC and a number of distinctive in-house documentaries.

CNBC also has a vast portfolio of digital products which deliver real-time financial market news and information across a variety of platforms including: CNBC.com; CNBC PRO, the premium, integrated desktop/mobile service that provides live access to CNBC programming, exclusive video content and global market data and analysis; a suite of CNBC mobile products including the CNBC Apps for iOS, Android and Windows devices; and additional products such as the CNBC App for the Apple Watch and Apple TV.

Members of the media can receive more information about CNBC and its programming on the NBCUniversal Media Village Web site at http://www.nbcumv.com/programming/cnbc.

For more information about NBCUniversal, please visit http://www.NBCUniversal.com.