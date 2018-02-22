Justice Department announces charges in $500 million senior fraud schemes

The Justice Department announced a broad enforcement sweep targeting financial fraud against the elderly, resulting in charges filed against more than 250 defendants.

U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions discussed the charges during a press conference in Washington on Thursday.

Justice coordinated with other law enforcement agencies, including the FBI, the Federal Trade Commission and state attorneys general, in building the cases.

The perpetrators allegedly used mass mailing and telemarketing to rip off seniors, as well as individual incidences of identity theft and financial abuse by guardians.

"Today's actions send a clear message: We will hold perpetrators of elder fraud schemes accountable wherever they are," said Sessions.