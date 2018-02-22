Commerce Secretary Ross: Gas tax is 'one of many' ideas Trump is considering 31 Mins Ago | 02:17

U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross on Thursday confirmed that President Donald Trump is open to raising federal fuel taxes, saying it's logical to charge drivers for road improvements.

Three years ago, Ross denounced calls to raise the gas tax, saying it would hurt the middle class. But he is now part of an administration faced with the challenge of funding its $1.5 trillion infrastructure plan.

Last week, Trump proposed increasing the federal tax on gasoline and diesel by 25 cents per gallon to pay for the plan, according to several sources, including Sen. Tom Carper, D-Del.

The idea has divided Republicans, many of whom worry that raising the federal fuel levy will offset the benefit of recently passed GOP tax cuts.

Asked whether he would advise the president to hike the gas tax, Ross said charging drivers for road improvements makes sense and confirmed the idea is under consideration in the Oval Office.

"The funding of infrastructure is a very key issue. There is a certain degree of logic to creating some semblance of user fees, and certainly, users of highways are one potential source for that," Ross told CNBC's "Squawk Box" on Thursday.

"Plus, a lot of states have been raising individual state gas taxes right along, so it's one of many ideas that the president is considering because there seems to be pretty good bipartisan support for the idea of infrastructure," he said.