When rates are popping, JP Morgan and these other Dow stocks win

Rising bond yields have triggered traders to automatically hit sell on the whole stock market lately on fears higher rates will drag on the whole economy. But they may be making a mistake. History shows certain stocks thrive when rates rise, while other stocks suffer badly.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note has steadily crept higher over the past month to a four-year high and is hovering just below the key psychological level of 3 percent.

CNBC used hedge-fund tool Kensho to analyze which stocks have the highest correlation to the bond market and bond yields over the past six months.