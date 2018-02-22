Your bitcoin may be lost for good if you die without a plan for it

If you haven't planned for how to pass on your bitcoin or your online investment account, those assets could get lost when you die.

As more and more people live their lives online, so do their assets. That goes for everything from digital currency and investment accounts to social media and photo storage.

That creates a unique challenge for estate planning: How should digital accounts be handled after you pass away?

Many states have attempted to address this by adopting the Fiduciary Access to Digital Assets Act established by the non-profit Uniform Law Commission. The law expands a fiduciary's purview to include digital assets in addition to material property.

A total of 36 states and the U.S. Virgin Islands have enacted the bill, according to Suzanne Brown Walsh, a partner at law firm Murtha Cullina.

But even with legislative efforts, the burden still largely falls on individuals to plan for what will happen to those assets.

"It's more difficult, because 20 years ago we didn't have assets that were essentially going to disappear," Walsh said. "We certainly didn't have an asset that wasn't accessible if a private key was lost."