YouTube made an 'absurd excuse' for why it can't have humans moderate trending videos, says expert

A professor who studies algorithms and social networks says that YouTube's excuse for not moderating the section of its site that helps users discover new videos is "absurd."

Google-owned video site YouTube came under fire this week when a video promoting the idea that a survivor of the Florida school shooting was a crisis actor hit the number one spot on its "Trending" tab in the United States. After reporters pointed it out, YouTube removed the video for violating its policy against harassment, which was updated last year to include "hoax videos that target the victims" of breaking news tragedies.

This latest blunder hit on several areas of scrutiny that YouTube is facing right now. It has previously struggled with promoting fake news after tragic events, like last year's shooting in Las Vegas. Its algorithmic recommendations routinely promote divisive videos. This is the second high-profile incident in 2018 in which "Trending" tab has featured inappropriate content (a now-deleted video by YouTube star Logan Paul crassly featured a suicide victim in Japan).

The Trending tab features videos algorithmically, factoring in things like view count, rate of growth in views, and the age of the video. YouTube's position is that because it has country-specific Trending tabs all over the world that update approximately every 15 minutes, it would be impossible to have humans moderate that section.

"This is an absurd excuse," Christo Wilson, an assistant professor in Northeastern University's College of Computer and Information Science tells CNBC.

"YouTube implemented the Trending algorithm, and if it is updating too fast to moderate, then the solution is to simply slow it down. This is a technical change that is well within YouTube's control."

In the same way that YouTube makes the decision to give Trending such a high-profile spot on its home-page, it can make the decision to tweak how it works.

"If Trending videos were currently being picked by a team of people, those people would be getting fired after today," Wilson says. "Why do we expect less from an algorithm?"