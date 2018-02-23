A singing robot factory can’t find enough human workers

They can track human movements, perform lifelike gestures, and even pull off a compelling rendition of "Singing in the Rain."

Called RoboThespian, the humanoid robots are designed and manufactured by U.K. company Engineered Arts.

But Will Jackson, founder and director of the robotics firm, said the robots won't be replacing his real-life employees anytime soon. Instead, he faces a different problem — he can't find enough skilled workers.

"We're always looking to hire new people," Jackson said. "One big problem we have is there's not much expertise in robotics, and there's huge demand."

Engineered Arts employs more than a dozen workers, from mechanics to motion developers. Based in Cornwall, southwest England, it designs and manufactures nearly every part of its robots in-house.