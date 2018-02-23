As Marvel’s ‘Black Panther’ roars, here’s how DC’s ‘dark and turgid’ movies can play catch up

A panther just mauled the box office competition, and some suggest its next victim might be an upstart superhero movie operation.

The record-breaking debut of Marvel Studios' "Black Panther" further cemented the superhero movie maker's dominance over Hollywood. Yet Marvel's counterpart, Warner Brothers' DC Extended Universe (DCEU), has some serious catching up to do—especially after last year's "Justice League" fell short of expectations.

According to Box Office Mojo, "Black Panther" has pulled in about $500 million globally since it debuted last week, en route to being the largest February opening weekend in movie history. And it's not done yet: The African superhero may pull in another $100 million or so this weekend, and he's set to make another appearance "Avengers: Infinity War" — almost certain to be a blockbuster when it debuts in May.

"Black Panther's" massive haul is generally consistent with the public and critical reception of most of Marvel's films. So if the DCEU was envisioned as Warner's response to Disney's endless revenue machine in Marvel, they've certainly got their work cut out for them.