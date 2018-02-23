Georgia's Senate passed a bill Friday that won't necessarily help Atlanta's chances of landing Amazon HQ2, the second North American headquarters for the technology giant that 20 metro areas are vying for with a decision expected from Amazon by year end.

The Georgia bill, called Senate Bill 375, or the "Keep Faith in Adoption and Foster Care Act," allows adoption agencies funded by tax dollars to decline referrals if doing so would violate "sincerely held religious beliefs."

The bill's sponsors claim it will encourage more adoption agencies to open in Georgia, but opponents argue it is nothing more than a way to discriminate against same-sex couples looking to adopt or provide foster care. The bill would also allow agencies to deny services to LGBTQ youth.

"Senate Bill 375 is a dangerous step backward that would codify permission to discriminate against the LGBTQ community into Georgia state law," said Sarah Kate Ellis, president and CEO of LGBTQ advocacy group GLAAD, in a statement. "This bill is not about freedom of religion, which is one of our nation's fundamental values, but rather about imposing one's personal religious beliefs on others to discriminate against loving foster or adoptive parents simply because of their identity and deny services to LGBTQ youth."