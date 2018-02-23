Dimon, other CEOs talk jobs and economic growth at private White House dinner with Trump

J. P. Morgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon attended a private dinner with President Donald Trump on Thursday as part of a small delegation of corporate chiefs representing the Business Roundtable.

Eastman Chemical's Mark Costa and Cummins' Tom Linebarger also attended, a spokeswoman for the Business Roundtable confirmed to CNBC. The CEOs used the opportunity to talk about "strong, sustained economic growth and job creation."

The Business Roundtable is a group of 200 corporate leaders formed to promote pro-business policy in Washington. Dimon, Costa and Linebarger are members of its board of directors. Last year, the lobbying group brought former George W. Bush White House chief of staff Josh Bolten on board to be president and CEO.

The group was outspoken in favor of the GOP tax cuts enacted last year and plans for infrastructure spending but it has pushed back at some other Trump agenda items, including a threat to terminate the North American Free Trade Agreement.

The executives at the dinner also discussed economic issues important to American business including tax reform, smart regulation across industries, infrastructure and international trade, Jessica Boulanger, the Business Roundtable spokeswoman, told CNBC.