Don’t buy UPS shares until it figures out its relationship with Amazon: Deutsche Bank

UPS' difficulties in handling surging e-commerce delivery volumes from Amazon is a problem, according to one Wall Street firm.

Deutsche Bank lowered its rating for UPS shares to hold from buy, saying the company will have to invest more in its delivery infrastructure due to rising online sales.

"We have reduced confidence in UPS' ability to control burgeoning capex, with capital intensity expectations more than doubling as a % of sales in just the last 12mo," analyst Amit Mehrotra wrote in a note to clients Thursday. "We see a lack of positive catalysts to justify a Buy rating. UPS shares won't start working in our view until mgmt. can articulate a sound strategy to strike the right balance between price and volumes vis-à-vis Amazon, and talk more concretely about the long-term/structural capital needs of the business as mgmt. 'leans in' to higher B2C shipments."

UPS shares declined 0.6 percent Friday after the report.

Mehrotra noted UPS had "significant underinvestment" in building its delivery capability over past decade amid surging e-commerce package volumes.

As a result, the analyst reduced his price target for UPS shares to $115 from $135, representing 9 percent upside to Thursday's close.

UPS shares are underperforming the market this year as investors are concerned Amazon may compete more aggressively in the delivery business. The company's stock is down 12 percent year-to-date through Thursday versus the S&P 500's 1 percent gain.

The Wall Street Journal reported on Feb. 9 Amazon is gearing up to launch a delivery service for businesses.

An UPS spokesperson sent the following statement when asked for comment on the report: