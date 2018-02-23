We tested out an F-35 simulator

Lockheed Martin boasted a giant display at the Singapore Airshow earlier this month, in which the military contractor sought to boast sales of the highly expensive F-35 throughout Asia.

CNBC got a rare look inside an F-35 simulator, which is used for testing and development of the world's most advanced fighter jet.

Several F-35s operated by the U.S. military were flown in from a military base in Japan, making it the first time an operating F-35 had been on Singapore's soil.

Japan and South Korea previously committed to 42 and 40 aircraft, respectively, but the company is hoping to boost foreign military sales beyond the original nations supporting the program.

While the U.S. is the primary backer, a number of countries have agreed to collectively contribute billions of dollars toward the developments costs and place orders for their very own jets. The list includes the U.K., Turkey, Australia, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Denmark and Canada.