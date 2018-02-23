Freeze leaves California's almond growers fearing 'significant' damage

A cold snap in the heart of California's agriculture industry could be devastating to the almond crop and ultimately lead to higher prices.

It follows three-straight nights of bitter-cold temperatures this week in the San Joaquin Valley — the hub of almond production — where temperatures sank to the low-20s overnight starting Tuesday. Almonds are in full bloom and vulnerable to frost damage that could wipe out future nuts on the trees.

The weather forecast says more freezing temperatures could come this weekend.

"I think it's going to be significant, but we're not going to know the extent of damage for some time," said Bill Dietrich, who farms almonds in the Central Valley. "We're at full bloom, which is not the most sensitive stage but it is a sensitive stage."