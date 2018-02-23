Olympic gold medalist Mikaela Shiffrin: I shunned social media during ski competition to avoid extra stress

Mikaela Shiffrin, a two-time Olympian, told CNBC she stayed laser-focused on winning by avoiding social media during competition at the 2018 Winter Games.

Besides the weather delays that forced her to withdraw from the downhill and super-G, Shiffrin said the most difficult aspect of the Olympics was the media scrutiny.

"Every word you say, every tweet you make is put under the microscope," the 22-year-old said in an interview from Pyeongchang, South Korea, that aired Friday on "Squawk Box." "You can't just like blow off a tweet and expect it to be fine. People are actually looking at that and reading into it."

To avoid outside distractions, Shiffrin said, "I actually just stepped away from my social media for the entire time I was competing."

"So I wasn't seeing comments. I wasn't reading anything," she said. "Because for me, that does add a certain amount of stress."