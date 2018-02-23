If you own these funds, you are an investor in the major gunmakers

Last week's mass killing of 17 people at a public high school in Parkland, Florida has caused some major pension funds and institutions to investigate the extent of their investments in gunmakers.
Some of Wall Street's largest exchange-traded funds are currently invested in American Outdoor Brands — formerly Smith & Wesson — and Sturm, Ruger & Co., designers, makers, and retailers of firearms for domestic buyers.
The list includes major funds such as the Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF.