KFC issues tongue-in-cheek apology after UK chicken shortage causes restaurant closures

KFC posted a full-page apology in two British newspapers Friday, following a chicken shortage that forced the closure of hundreds of restaurants.

The fast-chain chain took out an ad showing an empty bucket of chicken in both the Metro and The Sun newspapers. Instead of the famous KFC logo, the letters on the side of the bucket were rearranged to read "FCK."

"Huge apologies to our customers, especially those who traveled out of their way to find we were closed," the apology said.

"It's been a hell of a week, but we're making progress, and every day more and more fresh chicken is being delivered to our restaurants."